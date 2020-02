Wednesday, 29 January 2020 - 9:42

Two suspects arrested with 72 kilos of Wallapatta

Two suspects have been arrested in the Adampan area in Mannar with 72 kilos of Wallapatta.

The police stated that the arrested suspects were aged 22 and 53.

The suspects were arrested following a raid conducted by the officers of the Mannar Divisional Anti-Corruption Unit.