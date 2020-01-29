Top
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 - 14:59
A common period of immunity for illegal immigrants in Korea
Korea has announced a common immunity period for migrant workers to return to their country of origin without a penalty for violating immigration and emigration laws.
The Foreign Employment Bureau has announced that this common immunity period will be effective until 30th June.
Those who have overstayed in Korea illegally will be able to leave the country after submitting their passport and voluntary departure declaration to the immigration office in their area.
The Foreign Employment Bureau said further information could be obtained from the Immigration Call Center in Korea on 1345.
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 7:17
Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 18:50
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo,...
Read More
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:40
The World Health Organization says the official name for the disease caused by the new...
Read More
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 11:42
South Korean film Parasite has been named best picture at this year's Oscars, becoming...
Read More
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 9:59
Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix wins best Actor Oscar for "Joker"
Read More
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 8:54
Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor Oscar for "Once Upon a time in Hollywood"
Read More
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 13:12
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:42
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:39
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 7:08
Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:01
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 18:14
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE Read More
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:47
Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 22:07
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 7:15
Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:10
Monday, 27 January 2020 - 13:22
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:44
Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 7:03
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 6:46
Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:07
Monday, 27 January 2020 - 6:45
Hiru News Programme Segments
hirunews,sri lanka news,political news,breaking news,sports,finance,entertainment,sri lanka,lanka, sri lanka news, lanka news, sri lanka cricket, sri lanka breaking news,news,A Rayynor Silva Holdings Company