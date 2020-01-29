JVP+requests+to+regularize+airport+corona+inspection+process

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 - 14:23

JVP Leader Parliamentarian Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that the inspection process for coronavirus at the airport should be streamlined to control the entry of coronavirus just like regulating the Chinese arrivals.

He was speaking at a media briefing in Colombo today.

The United National Party states that it is advisable to ensure that all those who come from China are first examined in China before entering to Sri Lanka.

UNP General Secretary MP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam made this statement participating at a press conference held at the party headquarters today.