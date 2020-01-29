Chinese+construction+sites+island+wide+to+be+inspected

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 - 13:12

The Government has launched a program to inspect Chinese workers attached to major construction sites in Colombo city and other areas in the island.

The Health Ministry stated that health authorities are visiting these sites and educating the workers about coronavirus.

Deputy Health Services Director, Dr Paba Palihawadana said that all such workers will be checked for the disease and kept under constant alert.

The airport health division noted that 68 students from China arrived last evening from Guangzhou via China Southern Airlines and Air China.

Further 25 others also arrived in the island through Sri Lankan airlines early this morning.

Upon inspection of their health conditions, they were directed to their respective residences.

Meanwhile, Infectious diseases hospital, continues to treat a Chinese woman who has contracted the Corona virus and 8 others.

Meanwhile, Acting Sri Lankan Ambassador in China K.K. Yoganandan said that so far 380 students have returned to the island from China.

He also said that another 484 students are scheduled to arrive in the island.