Wednesday, 29 January 2020 - 14:16
UNP working committee to meet tomorrow
The United National Party's Working Committee meeting will be held tomorrow evening at Sirikotha at 3.00pm.
UNP General Secretary MP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam addressing a media briefing held today stated that the issue regarding the party leadership and the future political process will be discussed at this meeting.
