Steps+taken+to+educate+all+stakeholders+in+the+tourism+sector+on+coronavirus

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 - 14:48

Minister of Industry, Export, Investment Promotion, Tourism and Aviation Services Prasanna Ranatunga states that steps will be taken to educate all parties in the tourism industry about the corona virus.

Accordingly, hotel and lodge owners, their employees, tour guides, taxi drivers and three-wheeler drivers will be informed.

Also, the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation has provided the Ministry of Health with all the information regarding the Chinese woman infected with coronavirus. Information on hotels she was staying, places visited , tour guides who accompanied her and the leaders of the group have been provided.

The number of registered hotels in the Tourism Development Authority is close to 2,000 and there are about 2000 unregistered hotels, lodges and other establishments throughout the country.