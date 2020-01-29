Ranjan+further+remanded

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 - 16:15

MP Ranjan Ramanayake who was accused of influencing judges was remanded until 12th February.

This was according to and order by the Additional Magistrate of Nugegoda, H.U.K. Pelpola.

The MP was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) at his residence at the Madiwela MP's housing complex according a court order issued on the 14th.