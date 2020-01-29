Top
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 - 16:27
Operation to find traders selling face masks at high prices
The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has commenced an operation to find pharmacies and other outlets that sell face masks at prices beyond the marked normal price.
This is due to complaints that traders have increased the price of face masks used by the public as a protection against coronavirus infection.
Accordingly, the CAA requests the public to inform the Consumer Affairs Authority of Sri Lanka regarding traders selling face masks at higher prices on the short telephone number - 1977.
