Wednesday, 29 January 2020 - 16:26

Committee to investigate corruption of the Central Cultural Fund

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has appointed a special investigation committee to investigate the frauds and corruption that have taken place from 2016 to 2019, outside the objectives of the Central Cultural Fund.



The Government Information Department announced that the committee will accept public complaints until the 10th of February in order to investigate the alleged irregularities.



The public is requested to submit the relevant complaints by post to the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Cultural and Religious Affairs, 8th Floor, Sethsiripaya, Battaramulla.