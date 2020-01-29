HNDA+students+still+near+the+Presidential+Secretariat

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 - 16:17

The Students' Collective to protect the Interdisciplinary Higher Diploma in Accounting that has come on a protest march is currently sitting near the Presidential Secretariat.

They commenced the protest march from the Technical Junction in Maradana.

The protest is being held demanding that the relevant course be re-integrated into the Ministry of Higher Education.

Meanwhile, the All Ceylon Dengue Prevention Assistants Association staged a protest in Colombo today and the police have taken measures to close the Galle Face Road from the Lotus Roundabout.