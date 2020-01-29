Vehicle+tires+sealed+for+not+paying+parking+fees+in+Colombo

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 - 17:31

The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) has taken steps to seal the vehicle tires of those who have failed to pay for parking facilities through the electronic process, in the city.

They have taken steps to search and seal the vehicles of the owners who have failed to pay the parking fees after several reminders.

It is said that a special team has been appointed by the Colombo Municipal Council for this purpose.

The Colombo Municipal Council stated that several vehicles which have failed to pay for the parking fees on Galle Road, Duplication Road and the adjacent by-roads have been sealed.