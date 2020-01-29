Wednesday, 29 January 2020 - 16:49

Patali's driver makes a secret statement to court

1,053

Views

Dilum Thusitha Kumara, the driver of Parliamentarian Patali Champika Ranawaka, has provided a confidential statement before Colombo Additional Magistrate Kanchana Neranjana de Silva today.



Hiru court correspondent stated that he had given the statement for about an hour.



