EFFORTS CONTINUE TO BRING BACK SRI LANKANS FROM WUHAN; THE MAXIMUM PRICE LIMIT FOR MEDICAL FACE MASKS

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 - 19:28

Health authorities states the first carnivorous victim found in the country is recovering.



Medical tests done on the Chinese female tourist have revealed she could be discharged in the next few days.

Meanwhile, the Immigration and Emigration Department stated that 8 thousand 100 Chinese nationals are currently staying in the country.

Among them are tourists, workers and others living here on residential visas.

At the same time, the tourism ministry stated that it has already provided the details of the hotels, tourist attractions and the guides who were hired by the carnivorous affected female tourist during her stay in the island.

In addition, president of the tour operators association, Mahen Kariyawasam said that 167 thousand 860 tourists arrived from China last year.

He further said 2 thousand to 3 thousand hotel bookings have been cancelled after the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, 8 patients, including Chinese nationals suspected to be hit with the coronavirus are currently receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Angoda.

At the same time, 380 Sri Lankans who stayed in China have already arrived in the country.

There are 480 persons still staying in China and the authorities have still failed to bring down the 33 Sri Lankan students who are stranded in Wuhan where the deadly virus hit for the first time.

Meanwhile, UNP MP Chaminda Wijesiri handed over a letter to the health ministry requesting not to send Sri Lankans to the Diyatalawa Army Camp for quarantine once they are brought down to the country from Wuhan.



Meanwhile, the health ministry has imposed a maximum price for face masks.

Accordingly, the two varieties of ordinary face masks should be sold at 15 rupees and the N95 variety specially used for coronavirus should be sold at 150 rupees.

The ministry warns legal action will be taken against the unscrupulous traders who violate this price limit.