661+Sri+Lankans+arrive+from+China+within+4+days

Thursday, 30 January 2020 - 9:56

A total of 661 Sri Lankans have arrived in the country within the last four days from China.

The Airport Authorities stated that 281 Sri Lankans have arrived from China in five flights since 4.00 pm last evening.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beijing stated that 488 Sri Lankan students have left China during the last four days.

In the meantime, a coronavirus patient has been found for the first time in Tibet.

There were 170 cases of coronavirus deaths reported in China and 7805 cases reported from 20 countries worldwide.