Chinese nationals wear plastic helmets and water bottles to protect themselves from coronavirus (photo)

Thursday, 30 January 2020 - 9:51

Reports state that Chinese people have resorted to using plastic helmets, water bottles and plastic bags to escape the new corona virus. These measures have been adopted with the spread of coronavirus due to the shortage of safety face masks in China.



The media reported that the production of face masks have not been able to meet the demand. The intense effort taken by the Chinese who are trying to escape the coronavirus has been reported via social media.

A Chinese couple on a flight from Shanghai to Perth, Australia, posted a photo of themselves wearing a helmet.

Foreign media reports that 170 people have died in China due to the new coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the International Institute of Medical Laboratory Professionals states that a laboratory with the World Health Organization's standards should be established in Sri Lanka to test specimens with high-risk diseases such as coronavirus.

This was stated in a letter written by the Institute to Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

The letter states that the health staff from time to time become vulnerable to these diseases and this has drawn serious criticism to the health service.