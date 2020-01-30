Thursday, 30 January 2020 - 13:15

Death toll rises as virus spreads to every Chinese region - Google temporarily closing China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan offices due to coronavirus

The death toll of the coronavirus has risen to 170 and with a confirmed case in Tibet, the virus has now spread to every region in mainland China.



Chinese health authorities have said there were 7,711 confirmed cases in the country.



Infections have also spread to at least 20 other countries.



Meanwhile, a coronavirus patient has been traced for the first time from Finland.



The 32 year old Chinese female tourist from Wuhan has arrived in Finland for a 5 day trip.



In addition, the stock market in Asia has tumbled due to coronavirus epidemic.



The World Health Organization will meet today to discuss whether the virus constitutes a global health emergency.



Meanwhile, Google has announced that its temporarily shutting down offices in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, while instituting travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.



Google offices in mainland China — including Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shanghai — will be closed.



Meanwhile, desperate travellers are trying to ward off the deadly coronavirus – with some covering their heads with plastic bottles.



Images have emerged of airline passengers wearing jugs as makeshift space helmets, among other improvised items, to protect themselves.