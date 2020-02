Thursday, 30 January 2020 - 13:19

Traffic on Horton Place and nearby roads due to protest march

A protest march by university students has resulted in heavy traffic on Horton Place and the adjoining roads.

They are protesting against the reduction of the technical degree.

The Hiru correspondent stated that the protest march commenced near the Colombo-Nelum Pokuna and the students who are participating in the protest are on their way to the University Grants Commission.