Sri+Pada+National+College+of+Education+is+closed+due+to+viral+fever

Thursday, 30 January 2020 - 13:36

The Kotagala-Pathana Sri Pada National College of Education has been temporarily closed due to an outbreak of viral fever.

The Kotagala health office has instructed to temporarily close the faculty due to the spread of the common viral flu with the cold weather.

Accordingly, the National College of Education will be temporarily closed from today until the 5th of next month. More than 75 students from the College have been treated at the OPD of the Dickoya Base Hospital due to the fever.