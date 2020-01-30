Thursday, 30 January 2020 - 17:23

882 amended indictments filed in Avant Guard case

The Attorney General has filed an amended indictment with 882 charges before the three-member special High Court in connection with the Avantgarde floating armoury case.



The Attorney General's Coordinator, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne stated that the case is to be considered on the 10th of February.