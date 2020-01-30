Thursday, 30 January 2020 - 17:22

No change in UNP leadership - Central working committee appoints Sajith as the Leader of the new alliance

7,747

Views

The UNP central working committee decided today that party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe will continue in the position further.



UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said that the party decided to appoint Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa as the leader of the new alliance to be formed soon, to face the forthcoming general election and nominate Sajith Premadasa as its prime ministerial candidate.



The Central working committee met this afternoon under the patronage of party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe at UNP headquarters - Sirikotha.



However, 22 members of the committee, including Sajith Premadasa were conspicuously absent from the meeting.



16 of the absent committee members did not give prior notices, but 6 had informed of their absence to the General Secretary.



However, the Sajith faction, stated this noon that 35 UNP MPs, including Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa decided to boycott the party central working committee meeting.



They took the decision in protest of the removal of MPs Ajith P Perera, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka and former minister Imtiaz Bakir Marker and Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake from the central working committee membership.



Meanwhile, internal sources of the UNP stated that the party did not rename them to the committee as they have violated party etiquettes.



The UNP central working committee comprises of 94 members.



However, only 59 members were nominated today.



