Top
Thursday, 30 January 2020 - 19:23
New software to get feedback on Chinese tourists - 17 suspected virus patients at IDH - India reports its first case of Coronavirus
The National Institute of Infectious Diseases expects to give further indoor treatment to the Chinese female coronavirus patient.
The patient has recovered from the disease, but the authorities decided to keep her under close watch.
Meanwhile, another 17 suspected virus hit patients are receiving treatment in the hospital.
Meanwhile, it is reported that the turnout at the OPD has dropped after the coronavirus hit Chinese patient was admitted to the hospital.
At the same time, a sectoral oversight committee of health met at the parliament complex today.
Addressing the meeting, health services director Dr Anil Jasinghe said that new software is used to monitor tourists arriving from China.
The movements of tourists, including their accommodation, places of visits and people they deal with will be collected in the new software to help fight the coronavirus.
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 7:17
Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 18:50
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo,...
Read More
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:40
The World Health Organization says the official name for the disease caused by the new...
Read More
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 11:42
South Korean film Parasite has been named best picture at this year's Oscars, becoming...
Read More
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 9:59
Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix wins best Actor Oscar for "Joker"
Read More
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 8:54
Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor Oscar for "Once Upon a time in Hollywood"
Read More
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 13:12
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:42
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:39
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 7:08
Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:01
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 18:14
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE Read More
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:47
Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 22:07
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 7:15
Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:10
Monday, 27 January 2020 - 13:22
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:44
Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 7:03
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 6:46
Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:07
Monday, 27 January 2020 - 6:45
Hiru News Programme Segments
hirunews,sri lanka news,political news,breaking news,sports,finance,entertainment,sri lanka,lanka, sri lanka news, lanka news, sri lanka cricket, sri lanka breaking news,news,A Rayynor Silva Holdings Company