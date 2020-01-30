Thursday, 30 January 2020 - 19:23

New software to get feedback on Chinese tourists - 17 suspected virus patients at IDH - India reports its first case of Coronavirus

The National Institute of Infectious Diseases expects to give further indoor treatment to the Chinese female coronavirus patient.



The patient has recovered from the disease, but the authorities decided to keep her under close watch.



Meanwhile, another 17 suspected virus hit patients are receiving treatment in the hospital.



Meanwhile, it is reported that the turnout at the OPD has dropped after the coronavirus hit Chinese patient was admitted to the hospital.



At the same time, a sectoral oversight committee of health met at the parliament complex today.



Addressing the meeting, health services director Dr Anil Jasinghe said that new software is used to monitor tourists arriving from China.



The movements of tourists, including their accommodation, places of visits and people they deal with will be collected in the new software to help fight the coronavirus.