Coronavirus declared global health emergency by WHO; Death toll hits 213; nearly 10 thousand infected

Friday, 31 January 2020 - 5:56

The new coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization, as the outbreak continues to spread outside China.

The concern is that it could spread to countries with weaker health systems.

The nationwide death toll in China's coronavirus outbreak has risen to 213, with nearly 10 thousand infected.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom said the main reason for this declaration is not what is happening in China but what is happening in other countries.