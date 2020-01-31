Top
Friday, 31 January 2020 - 9:19
Wild Elephant kills another wildlife officer
A wildlife officer has died after being attacked by an elephant during an operation in the Thambuttegama - Kuda Gal Vihara area.
The deceased has been identified as a 58-year-old resident of Puttalam.
The officer has been killed while he was trying to attend to the medical needs of an elephant who was asleep under general anesthesia medication.
The officers have been conducting a wild elephant operation in the area since the 25th of this month.
The Hiru correspondent stated that the body of the wildlife officer was taken to the Thambuttegama hospital following the incident.
A wildlife officer was killed during an elephant operation in Matale last year.
