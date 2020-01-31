Three+suspected+patients+at+IDH+hospital+cleared+of+the+Coronavirus+infection

Friday, 31 January 2020 - 9:19

Sample reports of two Chinese women and a Sri Lankan who were admitted to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH), suspected of contracting the new coronavirus has been received. A spokesperson for the National Infectious Diseases Hospital stated that the reports have confirmed that they have not been infected with the coronavirus.

Eight more patients suspected of contracting the coronavirus are still receiving treatment at the hospital, while the first infected patient from Sri Lanka a Chinese woman is still receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs state that the Chinese government will take immediate action for the request made by Sri Lanka to land a plane in order to evacuate Sri Lankans in Wuhan, China.

In a statement, its secretary Ravinatha Ariyasinghe stated that the Sri Lankan embassy in Beijing is in constant contact with the thirty-three Sri Lankans in Wuhan.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that a new software will track the details of tourists, especially from China.

The Cabinet Co- Spokesperson Minister Ramesh Pathirana states that a special program has been formulated by the government to prevent the spread of the deadly new coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Responding to a question raised by journalists in Galle yesterday, the Minister said that people should not have an undue fear about the virus.