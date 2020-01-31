Top
Friday, 31 January 2020 - 9:18
A warrantee hangs himself during a police operation
A man was found dead when the police has reached the home of the suspect to arrest him last evening at Settikulam area in Ippalogama.
The man had hanged himself.
The suspect was a 37-year-old married man from the area.
He is said to be a drug addict who has been warranted buy court for a number of crimes, including robberies in the area.
A special police team has commenced investigations into the incident on the instructions of the Senior DIG of the North Central Province.
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 7:17
Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 18:50
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo,...
Read More
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:40
The World Health Organization says the official name for the disease caused by the new...
Read More
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 11:42
South Korean film Parasite has been named best picture at this year's Oscars, becoming...
Read More
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 9:59
Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix wins best Actor Oscar for "Joker"
Read More
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 8:54
Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor Oscar for "Once Upon a time in Hollywood"
Read More
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 13:12
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:42
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:39
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 7:08
Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:01
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 18:14
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE Read More
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:47
Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 22:07
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 7:15
Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:10
Monday, 27 January 2020 - 13:22
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:44
Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 7:03
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 6:46
Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:07
Monday, 27 January 2020 - 6:45
Hiru News Programme Segments
hirunews,sri lanka news,political news,breaking news,sports,finance,entertainment,sri lanka,lanka, sri lanka news, lanka news, sri lanka cricket, sri lanka breaking news,news,A Rayynor Silva Holdings Company