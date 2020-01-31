Ministry+of+Agriculture+returns+to+Agrarian+Residence

Friday, 31 January 2020 - 10:45

The Ministry of Agriculture has taken steps to rehouse the Ministry of Agriculture which was in Rajagiriya to the Agrarian Development Center in Battaramulla. The Ministry of Agriculture which was in the Agrarian Development Center in Battaramulla was relocated to a new building at Rajagiriya during the previous government and was criticized by various stakeholders.

This was as a result of paying a large amount as rental for relevant building monthly.

State Minister of Agriculture Vidura Wickramanayake also relocated his office to the Agrarian Center in Battaramulla recently.



