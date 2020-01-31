41+students+hospitalized+from+food+poisoning+

Friday, 31 January 2020 - 12:53

41 students from a school in Ginigathena, Hatton have been admitted to the Ginigathena Regional Hospital due to food poisoning.

The police said that 30 students and 11 girls were hospitalized this morning (31) with symptoms of allergy, abdominal inflammation and vomiting.

Our correspondent stated that the condition of the students hospitalized is not critical.

An investigation has been launched into the incident on the instructions of Ambagamuwa Regional Health Superintendent Krishan Premasiri.