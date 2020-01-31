HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
Coronavirus+infected+numbers+nearing+10%2C000+-+thousands+of+fake+masks+in+Hong+Kong+market
Friday, 31 January 2020 - 15:07
Coronavirus infected numbers nearing 10,000 - thousands of fake masks in Hong Kong market
2,891

Views
The US State Department has urged its citizens to refrain from visiting China, not only the state of Hubei, and the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus.

This is the highest travel risks issued by the State Department.

The US increased the travel risk to China after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus as a global health emergency.

Coronavirus transmission has been reported in the US for the first time.

A woman from the state of Illinois has transmitted the virus to her husband.

She had come from Wuhan, China and was infected with the coronavirus and later her husband has been infected with the virus.

American medical personnel stated that he was a person who had never visited China but contracted the virus due to the close proximity to his wife who had the symptoms.

Indian media reports state that a special airplane is flying from New Delhi today to bring back the Indians trapped in Hubal Province in China.

The Boeing 747 is scheduled to arrive in Wuhan after a six-hour flight.

It is reported that about 325 Indians are trapped in the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus.

The Indian Authorities have stated that the crew on board the flight, which includes two doctors, will only take on board people who are not infected with the coronavirus.

Face masks, gloves and medications are also taken on board the flight, and there will be minimal contact between staff and passengers.

Food parcels and water bottles will be left on the seats.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus has risen to 213.

Three more coronavirus infected patients have been discovered in Singapore, and the total number of infected people have increased up to 13.

In Thailand and Japan, 14 cases have been detected, while 12 cases have been reported from Hong Kong.

It is reported that 68,000 fake protective face masks with a fake manufactured date have been found in a drugstore in Hong Kong.

A pack of 50 face masks have been sold for about 6500 rupees in Sri Lankan currency.

With the spread of the coronavirus, there is a shortage of protective face masks. The National Health Commission of China stated that the total number of infected persons in the country was 9692.

It is an increase of over 1982 in comparison to the previous day.

The total number of infected people worldwide is estimated to be 9821.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in China is 213.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government has decided to repatriate the residents of Hubei province, including the city of Wuhan, which is the epicenter of the corona virus infection.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, they will send hired aircrafts to bring them back to the country as soon as possible.

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stated that these measures have been taken considering the difficulties faced by the residents of Hubei state, especially Wuhan in other countries.

The hired aircrafts will be used since many foreign airlines are suspending and restricting flights to China with the rapid spread of the coronavirus.
Make a Comment
Make a Comment
DOWNLOAD HIRUNEWS APP ON ANDROID & APPLE
HOT VIDEO
Chinese projects in Sri Lanka delays - Hubei reports nearly 15,000 new COVID -19 cases with new method of diagnosis
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 7:17
HiruNews
HiruNews
More Hot Videos...
    Share  793 Views
HiruNews
International News
Japan reports 1st death from coronavirus
 Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 18:50
HiruNews
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo,...
Read More
    Share   723 Views
Coronavirus disease named Covid-19
 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:40
HiruNews
The World Health Organization says the official name for the disease caused by the new...
Read More
    Share   291 Views
South Korea's Parasite makes history by winning best picture
 Monday, 10 February 2020 - 11:42
HiruNews
South Korean film Parasite has been named best picture at this year's Oscars, becoming...
Read More
    Share   1,837 Views
Joaquin Phoenix wins Oscar for best Actor
 Monday, 10 February 2020 - 9:59
HiruNews
Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix wins best Actor Oscar for "Joker"
Read More
    Share   308 Views
Brad Pitt wins Oscar for best supporting actor
 Monday, 10 February 2020 - 8:54
HiruNews
Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor Oscar for "Once Upon a time in Hollywood"
Read More
    Share   315 Views
See All
HiruNews
The price of big onion has risen in the market again
 Friday, 14 February 2020 - 13:12
    Share   45 Views
HiruNews
Singapore tourism to take 'significant hit' in 2020 due to coronavirus, up to 30% fewer visitors expected
 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:42
    Share   57 Views
HiruNews
Amazon pulls out of major tech show
 Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:39
    Share   128 Views
HiruNews
WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones
 Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 7:08
    Share   255 Views
HiruNews
Eurozone economy barely growing at all
 Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:01
    Share   178 Views
See All
PICTURE STORY
HiruNews
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 18:14
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE Read More
  Share   1,049 Views
MOST VIEWED NEWS
HiruNews
England recall Keaton Jennings and Ben Foakes for Sri Lanka tour
 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:47
    Share   505 Views
HiruNews
Bangladesh Beat India To Win Maiden Under-19 Title
 Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 22:07
    Share   1,758 Views
HiruNews
India penalized for slow over-rate in fourth T20I
 Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 7:15
    Share   844 Views
HiruNews
Security key to South Africa's mooted tour of Pakistan
 Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:10
    Share   594 Views
HiruNews
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat
 Monday, 27 January 2020 - 13:22
    Share   1,331 Views
See All
HiruNews
News Image
HiruNews
Macaulay Culkin defends Michael Jackson
Read More
HiruNews
Spike Lee honors Kobe Bryant at Oscars in tuxedo inspired by late NBA star
 Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:44
    Share   303 Views
HiruNews
Kirk Douglas, a legend from Hollywood's golden age of movies, dies at 103
 Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 7:03
    Share   402 Views
HiruNews
Billy Ray Cyrus would 'die' for Lil Nas X
 Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 6:46
    Share   467 Views
HiruNews
Madonna axes two more London shows due to injuries
 Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:07
    Share   415 Views
HiruNews
Dolly Parton wins 10th competitive Grammy Award
 Monday, 27 January 2020 - 6:45
    Share   733 Views
See All
Hiru News Programme Segments
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
2,199 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
78,192 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
26,111 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
55,129 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
204 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
122,030 Views
Top
hirunews,sri lanka news,political news,breaking news,sports,finance,entertainment,sri lanka,lanka, sri lanka news, lanka news, sri lanka cricket, sri lanka breaking news,news,A Rayynor Silva Holdings Company