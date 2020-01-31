Friday, 31 January 2020 - 15:07

Woman's skeletal remains from toilet pit

The skeletal remains of a woman who was mysteriously murdered six years ago in the Randenigala area in Theldeniya was exhumed today.



This was according to information received by Theldeniya Police. According to our correspondent the bones were exhumed in front of the Theldeniya Acting Magistrate and the Judicial Medical Officer of Kandy.



The husband of the deceased has been arrested in connection with the incident