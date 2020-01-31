Friday, 31 January 2020 - 16:02

Issuing of driver's license has been suspended at Verahera office tomorrow

The Verahera office of the Department of Motor Traffic has suspended the issuing of driving licenses tomorrow. A spokesperson for the department stated that this decision was taken due to an upgrade of the computer system.



However, she added that the issuance of driver's licenses will continue as usual from next Monday.