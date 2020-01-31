Friday, 31 January 2020 - 16:01

Special traffic plan for Kuliyapitiya Town tonight

The police media unit stated that a special traffic plan will be in operation in the Kuliyapitiya town area tonight due to the Duruthu Perahera.



The Perahera will arrive at the Kuliyapitiya town along the Kuliyapitiya - Colombo road and return to the temple via the Hettipola - Kuliyapitiya road.



As a result, police have requested motorists to use alternative routes instead of using the main road from Kuliyapitiya to Colombo and the Hettipola Road between 6.30 pm to 12.00 am.