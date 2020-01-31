15+schools+in+Colombo+will+be+closed+on+Monday

Friday, 31 January 2020 - 17:25

15 schools in Colombo have been given a holiday on Monday due to the final rehearsals of the 72nd Independence Day Celebrations.

According to the Ministry of Education, Colombo – D.S. Senanayake College, Royal College, Thurstan College, Yashodhara College and Musaeus College, as well as St. Bridget's Convent, Ladies’ College, Colombo International School and Wycherley International School have been given a holiday.

In addition, Mahanama College, Colombo, St. Michael's Boys School, Polwatta, St. Mary's Girls College, Polwatta, Mihindu Maha Vidyalaya, Colombo 12, Al-Hidaya College, Colombo 10 and Ashoka College, Colombo 10 have been given leave.

The Ministry of Education has informed the school principals to cover the missed academic activities during this day through another additional day.