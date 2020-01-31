Friday, 31 January 2020 - 17:58

New flight service between Colombo and Jaffna from tomorrow

A new flight between Colombo and Jaffna is scheduled to commence tomorrow (1).



Industrial Exports, Investment Promotion and Tourism and Aviation Minister Prasanna Ranatunga states that this project will be implemented in accordance with the government's policy of improving domestic internal air travel.



The ATR 72, which can accommodate 70 passengers at a time has been deployed for this purpose.



These domestic flights will operate every Saturday, Monday and Wednesday. The flight will depart to Jaffna from Ratmalana at 7.30 am and arrive at Palali Airport at 8.30 am.



The flight is scheduled to depart to Ratmalana from the Palali Airport, Jaffna at 9.30 am.



The first flight is scheduled to take flight tomorrow morning. The flight to Jaffna will depart from Ratmalana at 7.30 am.



The passenger airfare between Colombo and Jaffna is Rs. 7500 / -.



Development of the domestic aviation services in the country is a goal of the government and therefore, it is reported that attention has been drawn to developing air travel around Jaffna, Batticaloa, Katunayake, and Mattala airports.