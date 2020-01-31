Friday, 31 January 2020 - 18:07

Sri Lankans staying in China to arrive in the island in the next few days

Acting Ambassador in China K. K. Yoganathan stated that arrangements have been made to send the Sri Lankans, including students, from China tomorrow and in the next few days.



The SriLankan Airlines flight has left to air lift the Sri Lankans in Wuhan.



The flight is scheduled to reach Wuhan at 11.23 pm.



The Acting Ambassador stated that in addition to the 33 people who are staying there, another 155 Sri Lankans are residing in China.