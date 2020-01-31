Friday, 31 January 2020 - 18:48

TWO CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS FOUND IN THE UK - ROBOTS TO TREAT PATIENTS IN AMERICA

Two people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, the chief medical officer for England has announced.



They are both members of the same family and are receiving specialist NHS care.



83 Britons and 27 foreign nationals are flying back to the UK from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak.



At least 213 people in China have died from the virus, mostly in Hubei, with almost 10,000 cases nationally.



The WHO said there had been 98 cases in 18 other countries, but no deaths.



Meanwhile, doctors have been using a robot to treat the first person known to have been admitted to hospital in the US with a new strain of the coronavirus, as part of an effort to prevent the spread of the disease.



The new coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization, as the outbreak continues to spread outside China.



The concern is that it could spread to countries with weaker health systems.



