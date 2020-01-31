Friday, 31 January 2020 - 18:54

ANOTHER CHARGE AGAINST SHANI ABEYSEKERA BEFORE THE PRESIDENTIAL COMMISSION PROBING THE EASTER SUNDAY TERRORIST ATTACKS

It was reported today that the then CID director Shani Abeysekera who visited Mawanella with regard to the vandalism of Buddha statues had left the scene without officially undertaking its investigations.



Kegalle ASP H Kamal Perera who testified before the Presidential Commission probing the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks, said that he doubts that Abeysekera might have left the place without investigating under duress.



ASP Perera further said that sufficient information was gathered to prove the two suspects; Sadik and Siddique are directly involved in the vandalism.



He said the two suspects fled the area with their families before police arrested them.



Meanwhile, Perera quoted DIG Palitha Siriwardana as saying Azath Salley, a governorat that time, informed the IGP to make arrangements to surrender the two suspects through a Moulavi.



He further said the two suspects were not surrendered as Salley promised to the IGP.



He also said that he believed the details of his investigations had been leaked to Azath Salley some way or another.



