Friday, 31 January 2020 - 18:57

SAJITH FACTION AGREES WITH UNP CENTRAL WORKING COMMITTEE DECISIONS

UNP MP Nalin Bandara charges that the UNP constitution goes beyond democratic to authoritarian party.



Addressing a media conference held at the Opposition Leader’s Office today, the MP said the Sajith faction agrees with the decisions taken by the UNP central working committee meeting yesterday.



