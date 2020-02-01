Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 8:18

Father and his second wife arrested over harassment to daughter

1,420

Views

The father who had harassed his 9 year old daughter along with his second wife who were arrested have been remanded till the 13th of this month.



This was after they were produced before the Galle Additional Magistrate yesterday.



The 35 year old father and 24 year old second wife had brutally assaulted the daughter by tying her up and even pouring hot water on her.