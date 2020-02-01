Top
Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:45
Charter flight carrying 33 Sri Lankan students arrives
The charter flight carrying 33 Sri Lankan students who were stuck in Wuhan – China arriveed in the island a short while ago.
Acting Sri Lankan Ambassador to China K K Yoganandan said that the flight UL 1423 had left earlier this morning.
The passengers are taken to the quarantine centre at the Diyathalawa Camp.
During the past 5 days, 627 Sri Lankans who were in Wuhan have returned back to the island.
Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has given out instructions to look in to western or indegeneous medicines that could successfully fight the coronavirus.
