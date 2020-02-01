Flights+to+commence+between+Colombo+and+Jaffna+today

Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 8:17

A new flight between Colombo and Jaffna is scheduled to commence today.

Industrial Exports, Investment Promotion, Tourism and Aviation Minister Prasanna Ranatunga stated that this project will be implemented in accordance with the government's policy of improving domestic internal air travel.

The ATR-72, which can accommodate 70 passengers has been deployed for this purpose.

These domestic flights will operate every Saturday, Monday and Wednesday.

The flight will depart to Jaffna from Ratmalana at 7.30 am and arrive at Palali Airport at 8.30 am.

The passenger airfare between Colombo and Jaffna is to be around 7,500 Rupees.



