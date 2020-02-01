Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 12:22

33 students who arrived from Wuhan taken to Diyathalawa

The charter flight carrying 33 Sri Lankan students who were stuck in Wuhan – China arrived at the Mattala International airport at around 7.42 AM today.



The students were subjected to a special examination at the airport and the clothes they were wearing were destroyed.



Subsequently the students were given special suits and were taken to the quarantine centre at the Diyathalawa Camp.



Army Commander, Major General Shavendra Silva stated that all the facilities are provided to the 33 students at the quarantine facility at the Diyathalawa camp.



He further stated that the 33 students will be kept at the quarantine facility for 14 days.



During the past 5 days, 627 Sri Lankans who were in Wuhan have returned back to the island.



Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has given out instructions to look in to western or indegeneous medicines that could successfully fight the coronavirus.



