Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 13:33

A body recovered inside a burnt lorry

A boy was recovered inside a burnt lorry in Kanthale – Thabaala-gamuwa area.



The police stated that the lorry has caught fire this morning.



The charred body was recovered at the back seat of the lorry.



It was further revealed that the victim is a 47 year old resident of Trincomolee.



Police is carrying out further investigations.