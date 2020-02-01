Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 19:57

33 students who returned from Wuhan taken to Diyathalawa camp; A student who arrived from Wuhan speaks to Hiru

Spokesperson for the Sri Lanka army brigadier Chandana Wickramasinghe says that all necessary facilities have been provided for the students brought down from Wuhan to Sri Lanka.



Meanwhile 4 Small children who had arrived have been allowed to stay with their parents which has been facilitated by the Army.



A student who is at the quarantine facility at the Diyathalawa army camp speaking to our news team expressing his views thanked the authorities for taking speedy action.



The Sri Lankan airlines plane that transported the 33 Sri Lankan students residing in China back to the island has been de contaminated and has arrived back at the Bandaranaike International Airport.



Our news correspondent noted that the plane had arrived at the BIA post de contamination at 1:15pm this afternoon.







