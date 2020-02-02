Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 6:43

Death toll from Wuhan Coronavirus rises to 304, Total number of those infected 14,300; Sri Lankans who arrived from Wuhan in good health

The number of deaths in China's central Hubei province from the new coronavirus outbreak had risen by 45 to 304.



Health Services Director General Doctor Anil Jasinghe said that 16 persons suspected to having contracted the Wuhan Coronavirus are receiving treatment at 4 hospitals.



He said that 6 out of the 10 receiving treatment at the IDH were foreign nationals.



Meanwhile, the 33 Sri Lankans who returned from Wuhan are held at the quarantine centre at the Diyathalawa camp and they are in good health condition.



After a 14 day observation period, they will be released from the centre.



2 samples of those suspected to having contracted the coronavirus had been received by the Medical Research Institute in Borella yesterday while its Director Doctor Jayaruwan Bandara said that 5 more samples are expected today.



He also said that there was a shortage of Doctors to test such samples.