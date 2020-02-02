Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 6:44

US and Australia close borders to Chinese arrivals

Countries around the world have closed their borders to arrivals from China, as officials work to control the rapid spread of the coronavirus.



The US and Australia said they would deny entry to all foreign visitors who had recently been in China, where the virus first emerged in December.



Earlier, countries including Russia, Japan, Pakistan and Italy announced similar travel restrictions.



But global health officials have advised against such measures.