Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 8:52
2 Billion allocated for Sri Lanka through India’s budget
The Indian Government through its latest budget has allocated 2 Billion Rupees for Sri Lanka.
A similar amount has been allocated for Bangladesh as well.
1 Billion has been earmarked for the strategic Chabahar Port project in southeastern Iran that gives India connectivity to Afghanistan bypassing Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Senior diplomat Gopal Baglay has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka.
