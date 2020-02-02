Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 8:54

Preparation of maps for Census in its last stages

The Department of Census and Statistics says that the preparation of maps for the census which is carried out every 10 years, is currently in its final stages.



Director General of the Department Indu Bandara said that accordingly, they should be able to commence work on the census by January 2021.



The first ever census in Sri Lanka was held back in 1871.