Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 8:53

UNF leaders and Opposition Leader Sajith to meet today

Leader of the Tamil Progressive Alliance Parliamentarian Mano Ganeshan says that a discussion is to be held between leaders of the UNF and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa to form a broad alliance.



He said that they also hope to meet with UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe afterwards.