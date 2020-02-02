Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 9:28

1st Coronovirus death outside China reported from Philippines

3,431

Views

Philippines' Health Secretary confirmed the first death in their country which is the first outside China.



The 44-year-old Chinese male was the companion of the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the country, a 38-year-old Chinese woman.



Both came from Wuhan, China and were confined at the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.



Meanwhile, the White House said that President Donald Trump discussed the coronavirus outbreak with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a phonecall.



They discussed their countries’ “efforts to monitor, contain, and mitigate the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus”.