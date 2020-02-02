Top
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 9:28
1st Coronovirus death outside China reported from Philippines
Philippines' Health Secretary confirmed the first death in their country which is the first outside China.
The 44-year-old Chinese male was the companion of the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the country, a 38-year-old Chinese woman.
Both came from Wuhan, China and were confined at the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.
Meanwhile, the White House said that President Donald Trump discussed the coronavirus outbreak with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a phonecall.
They discussed their countries’ “efforts to monitor, contain, and mitigate the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus”.
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 7:17
Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 18:50
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo,...
Read More
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:40
The World Health Organization says the official name for the disease caused by the new...
Read More
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 11:42
South Korean film Parasite has been named best picture at this year's Oscars, becoming...
Read More
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 9:59
Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix wins best Actor Oscar for "Joker"
Read More
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 8:54
Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor Oscar for "Once Upon a time in Hollywood"
Read More
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 13:12
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:42
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:39
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 7:08
Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:01
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 18:14
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE Read More
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:47
Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 22:07
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 7:15
Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:10
Monday, 27 January 2020 - 13:22
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:44
Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 7:03
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 6:46
Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:07
Monday, 27 January 2020 - 6:45
Hiru News Programme Segments
hirunews,sri lanka news,political news,breaking news,sports,finance,entertainment,sri lanka,lanka, sri lanka news, lanka news, sri lanka cricket, sri lanka breaking news,news,A Rayynor Silva Holdings Company