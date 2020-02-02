Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 10:16

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Kerala

India's second case of coronavirus has been reported in Kerala, three days after the southern state reported country's first case of the infectious disease that originated in China.



The coronavirus outbreak, declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation after it spread to more than 20 countries across the world, has killed over 300 people in China.